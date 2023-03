The collision happened around 6:13 p.m. near Center Street.

MANTECA, Calif. — A woman was hospitalized after being hit by a train in Manteca.

A spokesperson for the Manteca Police Department said the woman was left with non-life-threatening injuries and taken to the hospital.

It's not clear what led up to the collision.

