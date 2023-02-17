Old Sacramento to host weekend Mardi Gras Carnaval

Expect to see floats, marching bands, dancers and performers, art from local artists on display, food trucks, local vendors and more this weekend!

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Mardi Gras is coming up and there will be a two-day Mardi Gras Carnival and celebration in Old Sacramento this weekend.

Along the parade route, expect to see floats, marching bands, dancers and performers, art from local artists on display, food trucks, local vendors and the crowning of the King and Queen of Mardi Gras!

Old Sacramento will be turned into Bourbon Street this weekend and you’ll get to try some traditional, authentic Louisiana food and drinks.

"It's Mardi Gras for all y'all,” said Louisiana Sue, coordinator of the Mardi Gras Carnaval. “All over the world, it's celebrated in different ways. There's ‘fasching’ in Germany, they have ‘Carnaval’ in Venice, they do it in Brazil and in the Caribbean, so why not Sacramento?”

The Krewe of Gumbo will consist of actor and 3 time Emmy Winner from the Young & the Restless Christian Jules LeBlanc and actress as the original Daisy Duke, Catherine Bach being crowned as King and Queen on Capitol Mall by District 4 Councilmember Katie Valenzuela.

Sunday is considered “Second Line Sunday” and takes place on the Embarcadero in Old Sacramento Waterfront in front of the Delta King Hotel. Consider it a day filled with local brass bands by Bigger Than Us Arts and stages with live DJs, arts and craft vendors, mask making and food available for everyone to enjoy.

“Make sure you bring a lawn chair, your dancing shoes, a big appetite and a good attitude,” said Sue. “Laissez le bon temps rouler cher; Let the good times roll!"