Winter storm drops five feet of snow near Meyers in El Dorado County

The snow is what’s turned the neighborhood off Hopi Avenue into a maze

Example video title will go here for this video

MEYERS, Calif. — In just the last four days, a winter storm brought over five feet of snow near Meyers in El Dorado County. The dig out is underway while people have been dealing with, on average, more than a foot of new snow a day.

Jay Fenley and Eliza Gray are digging out Tube Tahoe and the new six feet of snow they’ve gotten.

“We’ve been on it nonstop for about four days, so we are looking forward to this break,” said Fenley.

Without a break in the snow, it would make it tough for them to keep up and be able to open for business this weekend.

“It would have been pretty tough to get going, because we have seen so much snowfall this year. I’ve been here since 1995, and I’ve never seen this much snowfall at one time,” said Finley.

Paul Reese who’s been in the Tahoe area since 1976 agrees. It’s an impressive amount of snow.

“It’s one of the big ones. I don’t know if it’s the biggest, but it’s got to be up there in the top 10,” said Resse.

The snow is what’s turned the neighborhood off Hopi Avenue where Reese lives into a maze. There are feet of snow that look like boulders, and residents who have to tunnel out from their homes to the main streets.

“I use a snow blower, so it takes about a half hour to 45 minutes every time there is new snow. I get rid of it, otherwise it just packs down and gets worse and worse,” said Reese.

Neighbors say they are out at least once a day clearing the area, but for those only visiting their homes on weekends, they’ve got a 6-foot tall, 15 foot long journey through a tundra just to get to their front door, if they can see it.

WATCH ALSO: