Two women reported missing from Stockton and Long Beach found dead in submerged car, police say

RIPON, Calif. — Two women reported missing have been found dead in a car submerged underwater in Ripon, police say.

Alyssa Ros of Long Beach and Xylona Gama of Stockton were both seen attending an event at the Spring Creek Country Club in Ripon on Sunday, April 3, according to a Facebook post issued by the Ripon Police Department Wednesday.

Two days later, Ripon police officers say an employee of the country club reported a vehicle was submerged in the Stanislaus River in a southeastern part of the golf course. The submerged vehicle's description reportedly matched the description of the vehicle driven by the two women, officials say.

Firefighters and rescue personnel responded to the golf course along with Ripon Police Department officers Tuesday, to recover the vehicle. Inside the car, they found Ros and Gama, both of whom were pronounced dead, according to the Ripon Police Department.

Officials have not released information on what led to the crash or on the whereabouts of the women following Sunday's event saying the investigation is still active.

Those with information are asked to call Ripon Police Detective Gursharan Kang at 209-599-0275.