Family searches for women's shelter worker missing for more than a week

Family and colleagues of Marian Wilkinson in Yuba City say it's been a week since anyone has seen or heard from her.

YUBA CITY, Calif. — The family and colleagues of a missing Yuba City woman are calling for help.

It's been more than a week since anyone has seen Marian Wilkinson, who worked with the homeless at the Life Building Center in Marysville and at the Casa de Esperanza women's shelter.

Restoration Center Church Senior Pastor Ada Terry-Aina, Wilkinson's younger sister, says her older sibling is the eldest of eight children and known for looking out for others.

Now, Terry-Aina and others are looking for Wilkinson. Her loved ones have organized a search party for 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, meeting at the Yuba Sutter County Fairgrounds main parking lot.

Wilkinson worked her shift at Casa de Esperanza on Saturday, Jan. 28, attended church services at the BRIDGE on Sunday, Jan. 29. Later on Sunday, her last known phone call was to her daughter.

"She said that she was coming to our house for dinner, and that was the last time that her daughter talked to her," said Terry-Aina.

Jeff Stephens, founder of the local non-profit SAYlove is organizing the search party, hoping for hundreds of volunteers.

"The more numbers that come out the wider area we can search, and hopefully we’ll have some resolution," said Stephens.

