Modesto

Evacuation order issued for Modesto area near 9th Street and Tuolumne River

The Stanislaus County Office of Emergency Services issued an evacuation order in a large area along the Tuolumne River.

MODESTO, Calif. — An evacuation order has been issued for Modesto residents near River Road along the Tuolumne River between South 9th Street and Avon Street.

The Stanislaus County Office of Emergency Services released a map highlighting the areas residents should evacuate.

Credit: Stanislaus OES

Evacuees can go to the Salvation Army Red Shield at 1649 Las Vegas Street in Modesto or call (209) 552-3880 for information.

The Tuolumne River is forecast to rise to 54 feet during the overnight hours. Flood stage is this section of the Tuolumne River is 55 feet. 

