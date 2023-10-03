Evacuation order issued for Modesto area near 9th Street and Tuolumne River

MODESTO, Calif. — An evacuation order has been issued for Modesto residents near River Road along the Tuolumne River between South 9th Street and Avon Street.
The Stanislaus County Office of Emergency Services released a map highlighting the areas residents should evacuate.
Evacuees can go to the Salvation Army Red Shield at 1649 Las Vegas Street in Modesto or call (209) 552-3880 for information.
The Tuolumne River is forecast to rise to 54 feet during the overnight hours. Flood stage is this section of the Tuolumne River is 55 feet.
