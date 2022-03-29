SR-99 lanes in Modesto reopen following deadly crash

Modesto - CHP reported Tuesday morning the Pelandale onramp to SR-99 was temporarily blocked as law enforcement investigated the crash.

MODESTO, Calif. — California Highway Patrol confirmed a deadly car crash led to the closure of the Pelandale Avenue onramp at northbound State Route 99 on Tuesday morning.

CHP officials said the crash happened around 7:30 a.m. along SR-99 in Modesto. At least one motorcyclist died in the crash. Two other people were involved in the crash but did not report any injuries.

No arrests have been made.

Lanes reopened about an hour after the crash, according to Caltrans District 10, and the Pelandale Avenue onramp reopened shortly after when the scene cleared.

California Highway Patrol officers say drugs nor alcohol appear to have contributed to the collision.

FINAL: All lanes and ramps are now open. Please drive carefully! https://t.co/1sFvqqqzcG — Caltrans District 10 (@CaltransDist10) March 29, 2022