Fire tears through American Lumber Company buildings in Modesto

Multiple fire crews worked to extinguish the fire through the night.

MODESTO, Calif. — Modesto firefighters worked through the night to put out a fire that burned through the American Lumber Company.

The Modesto Fire Department received a report of a trash fire on the railroad tracks south of the American Lumber Company, 1231 9th St., around midnight Friday, June 18. Fire crews noticed the American Lumber warehouse was on fire when they saw smoke on their arrival.

There was fire coming from several warehouse buildings. A Modesto fire official said there were up to six buildings on the property, in addition to the lumber storage sheds, and the milling facility. Modesto Fire Department had 63 people working to put out the fire with 12 fire engines and five fire trucks.

Crews used defensive fire-fighting tactics where they stay back and just pour water on the fire. Crews were able to sav the American Lumber company's office, showroom building and a warehouse with equipment and vehicles.

A Modesto Fire Department spokesperson said there were no people injured and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read 1/9

2/9

3/9

4/9

5/9

6/9

7/9

8/9

9/9 1 / 9

WATCH ALSO FROM ABC10: California drops workplace mask rule for vaccinated workers