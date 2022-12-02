Man dies after Saturday night shooting in Modesto

Officials with the Modesto Police Department say the deadly shooting happened near Dallas Avenue and Park Hurst Way Saturday.

Example video title will go here for this video

MODESTO, Calif. — A man has died after a shooting in Modesto Saturday night, officers with the Modesto Police Department said.

Around 10:30 p.m. Saturday, police officers were sent to the area of Dallas Avenue and Park Hurst Way in Modesto after receiving two 911 calls where callers reported hearing gunshots.

When officers arrived to the area, they say they found an adult man down in the road suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Officers say they tried to provide medical aid to the victim before he was taken to an area hospital by medics, where police say he later died.

The Modesto Police Department has not released information on a potential motive in the shooting or a description of the gunman, who is still at large.

Those with information on the homicide are asked to call Modesto Police Detective Joshua Lawrence at 209-572-9642.