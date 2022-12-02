1 person dead, 2 injured in Modesto shooting | Update

Just after 11 p.m. on Thursday, officers responded to calls from a person saying shots were being fired at their vehicle.

MODESTO, Calif. — One person is dead and two people are injured after a shooting in Modesto on Thursday night, according to the Modesto Police Department.

Just after 11 p.m. on Thursday, officers responded to calls from a person saying shots were being fired at their vehicle. Officers found the car near McHenry Avenue and Briggsmore Avenue.

There were three people in the vehicle that were hit by gunfire, according to police. One person died and two other people had non-life-threatening injuries and were taken to local hospitals.

The Modesto Police Department said the incident does not appear to be random, but there is no threat to the community. Police are still investigating the shooting.

Late night Homicide investigated. On May 5th, just after 11pm, SR911 dispatch received a call from subjects stating... Posted by Modesto Police Department on Friday, May 6, 2022

