Modesto

Modesto man fatally struck on Highway 99

The pedestrian walking along the freeway was hit and killed after he walked directly into oncoming traffic, CHP says.

MODESTO, Calif. — A man was hit and killed Thursday morning after walking into oncoming traffic on highway 99 in Modesto.

A 38-year-old pedestrian was walking along the freeway south of Kansas Avenue at about 2:50 a.m. according to California Highway Patrol

The man suddenly turned and walked directly into the path of an oncoming vehicle. He was immediately struck by the driver and died from his injuries.

No other information has been released at this time as law enforcement is still investigating the incident.

