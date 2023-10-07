x
Driver dead, 3 passengers injured in Modesto crash

The passengers include a 29-year-old woman, a 9-year-old girl and a 5-year-old girl.

MODESTO, Calif. — A man is dead after a crash in Modesto Sunday where three passengers were injured. 

The crash happened around 4:15 a.m. on McClure Road, north of Leckron Road, according to California Highway Patrol

A white vehicle was heading northbound on McClure Road when it crossed the southbound lane and collided with a parked trailer. A 34-year-old Modesto man driving the white car was pronounced dead at the scene. 

Three passengers in the white car had major injuries and were taken to a hospital. The passengers, also from Modesto, include a 29-year-old woman, a 9-year-old girl and a 5-year-old girl. 

CHP said the driver was wearing a seatbelt and it is unknown if drugs or alcohol were a factor in the crash. 

   

