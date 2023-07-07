Woman detained after police activity closes Marconi Avenue in Sacramento County

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Update: 4:50 p.m.
The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said the woman in the incident has been detained.
Original:
Marconi Avenue was closed between Mission Avenue and Walnut Avenue Sunday afternoon after a woman barricaded herself in a car, the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said.
Negotiators are talking to the woman. It's unclear how long Marconi Avenue will be closed.
