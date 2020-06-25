Modesto police warn about mountain lion sightings

At least two people reported seeing the mountain lion roaming the streets near Sonoma Park.

MODESTO, Calif. — Modesto police are looking into reports of a mountain lion spotted northeast of downtown.

Around 4 a.m. on Thursday, someone told police they spotted a mountain lion near Sonoma Park, off E. Orangeburg Avenue. Modesto Police say another witness reported seeing the animal just down the road at Century Center, near the intersection of E. Orangeburg Avenue and Oakdale Road.

Police responded to the area and looked for the mountain lion but they were not able to find it. Police say the California Department of Fish and Wildlife have been notified about the sighting.

While not common, mountain lions have been spotted in the Modesto area before. The Modesto Police Department posted on Facebook about similar sightings in 2014 and 2018.

If you do encounter a mountain lion, the California Department of Fish and Wildlife offers this advice:

Do not hike, bike, or jog alone. Stay alert on trails.

Avoid hiking or jogging when mountain lions are most active – dawn, dusk, and at night.

Keep a close watch on small children.

Off leash dogs on trails are at increased risk of becoming prey for a mountain lion.

Never approach a mountain lion. Give them an escape route.

DO NOT RUN. Stay calm. Running may trigger chase, catch and kill response. Do not turn your back. Face the animal, make noise and try to look bigger by waving your arms, or opening your jacket if wearing one; throw rocks or other objects. Pick up small children.

Do not crouch down or bend over. Squatting puts you in a vulnerable position of appearing much like a 4-legged prey animal.

Be vocal; however, speak calmly and do not use high pitched tones or high pitch screams.

Teach others how to behave during an encounter. Anyone who runs may initiate an attack.

If a lion attacks, fight back. Research on mountain lion attacks suggests that many potential victims have fought back successfully with rocks, sticks, garden tools, even an ink pen or bare hands. Try to stay on your feet. If knocked down, try to protect head and neck.

If a mountain lion attacks a person, immediately call 911.

Report unusual mountain lion behavior to your local CDFW regional office.

