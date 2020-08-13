Modesto police eradicate 12,000 illegal marijuana plants, arrest 31 suspects

Modesto police said they arrested 31 suspects while issuing 16 search warrants that led to the destruction of more than 12,000 marijuana plants.

MODESTO, Calif. — Modesto police announced Thursday the completion of an investigation that led to the arrest of 31 people for illegally growing over 12,000 marijuana plants

In a post on the department's Facebook page, Modesto police said they issued 16 search warrants where they destroyed more than 12,000 plants. Police also removed 15 guns, including assault rifles and found nearly $900,000 in cash from what police believe were illegal marijuana sales.

Modesto police said they've seen a spike in illegal marijuana growing operations since cannabis was legalized in 2018.

The bust from the Modesto police isn't the only one to happen in the region. Recently, the Stanislaus County Sheriff's officials said they recovered 2,000 plants and 300 pounds of processed plants and ammo after deputies served warrants at a home along the 500 block of El Roya in Modesto. Deputies arrested three people for the illegal cultivation of marijuana. Deputies also cited 17 others for assisting in the illegal harvest.

Modesto police want to remind people that all outdoor cultivation is illegal within the city.

READ THE LATEST ON ABC10:

► FOR NEWS IN YOUR COMMUNITY, DOWNLOAD OUR APP:

► Stay in the know! Sign up now for the Daily Blend Newsletter