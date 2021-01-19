Modesto police arrest 15 year old, two others, in connection to recent shooting

Modesto Police Department said a 19-year-old victim was shot and remains in serious condition.

MODESTO, Calif. — Three suspects, including a 15 year old, have been arrested after allegedly being involved in the shooting of a 19 year old who is in serious condition.

According to a post on Facebook by the Modesto Police Department, David Valencia, 24, of Modesto, and a 15-year-old boy have been arrested on charges of attempted murder. Valencia is also charged with robbery, child endangerment, identity theft and other warrants. Sarahlynn Flores, 26, of Los Banos, was also arrested by police on charges of child endangerment and identity theft.

Modesto police said that the shooting occurred on Wednesday, Jan. 13, along the 1900 block of Celeste Drive. When officers arrived at the scene, they found the 19-year-old male victim suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to an area hospital where he remains in serious condition.

The next day, Modesto police arrested the three suspects in connection with the shooting.

The department said more charges are forthcoming as the investigation continues.

