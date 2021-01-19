Woman shot in face in targeted attack, Suisun City police say

Police said they also found roughly 50 shell casings of different calibers at the scene.

SUISUN CITY, Calif. — A woman was shot in the face on Monday in what Suisun City Police Department believe was a targeted attack.

Suisun City PD said dispatch received several calls about the shooting, which happened on the 500 block of Seagull Drive. When officers arrived they found the female victim who had been shot and rushed her to a hospital. Authorities said she is reportedly in stable condition.

A spokesperson for the department said that the shooting happened on Monday night at around 8:04 p.m. Officers' initial investigation had them speaking to witnesses and collecting evidence at the scene, which included about 50 shell casings from different caliber bullets.

Police said that they believe the shooting was a targeted attack, and that the investigation is ongoing. No other information is known at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Suisun City PD at (707) 421-7373.

