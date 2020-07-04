STOCKTON, Calif. — With a campus of 2,300 students, not even the coronavirus is stopping Enochs High School's yearbook staff from publishing the book that all students look forward to.

"Our goal is to get a book in every kid's hands, because it's the last symbol of, you know, of their high school experience," says Tamra McCarthy, the school's yearbook adviser.

Tamra McCarthy has been the adviser for all of the Modesto school's thirteen yearbooks. Her students started the process for the 332-page publication last summer, but the coronavirus forcing schools statewide to close down has meant changing course.

The yearbook staff are having to replace pages of events that never happened or were completed — like the prom or spring sports.

Since the school was not able to have a baseball season, McCarthy said she had to pull unused photos from last season of the students on the team this year.

"We're kind of just using a lot of what we already have collected throughout school," freshman Ameena Pierstorff told ABC10 in a video interview. "We're definitely relying mostly on things we put together already. WWe have a lot of spreads built already. We're definitely really in good hands."

It's been a challenge to get all 18 staff members together virtually as one. But the group continues to press on despite virtual struggles.

Alexis Vigil, a graduating senior and the yearbook's copy editor, has the monumental task of wrangling his fellow staff members to get the work done.



"Usually, you can speak to every staff member at a time and see what problems they're having with their writing," Vigil said. "But this time it's just through computers and Facetime and calls like that."

Yasmeen Talley, a senior and co-managing editor, says storytelling has also been a challenge.

"We usually pull the kids out of lunch period so they can have their interviews for their stories, but since we can't contact them it's been difficult to get quotes for them," Talley said.

The coronavirus pandemic and its impact on the school year is making its way into the yearbook with stories and quotes from students.

But the idea has gotten some push back from fellow students.

"I posted on social media saying, 'Can you guys give me quotes on how coronavirus is affecting you,'" Talley explained. "I've got some really negative comments like, 'You guys should not be doing this right now.'"

Regardless of the difficulty putting it together, McCarthy said she promises the yearbook will be complete thanks to the hard work of her student staff.

With the May 1 deadline quickly approaching, McCarthy said students will have their copy — coronavirus or not.

"We're all doing what we can to finish our publication, live out the legacy of our programs and celebrate the stories of our school," McCarthy said.

