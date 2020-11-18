Stanislaus County authorities searching for missing 14-year-old boy

Diego Sierra-Barron is described as a Hispanic male teenager, approximately 5’10” tall and weighing 150 pounds, with wavy black hair and brown eyes.

STANISLAUS COUNTY, Calif. — Authorities in Stanislaus County are asking for the public’s help in finding a 14-year-old boy last seen Monday afternoon.

According to the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office, Diego Sierra-Barron was last seen riding on a green Kawasaki quad vehicle heading west to a friend’s house near Vivian Road and Whitmore Avenue, a rural area located southwest of Modesto, around 3 p.m.

Diego Sierra-Barron is described as a Hispanic male teenager, approximately 5’10” tall and weighing 150 pounds, with wavy black hair and brown eyes. He was wearing a black T-shirt and blue jeans. Authorities said he also goes by the nickname “El Barron.”

If you have any idea about his whereabouts, you are asked to call the sheriff’s office at 209-525-7128.

