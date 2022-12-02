Man accused of shooting at random cars in Stanislaus County

A man allegedly shot at passing motorists over the past few weeks near Albers Road between Dusty Lane and Milnes Road.

Example video title will go here for this video

STANISLAUS COUNTY, California — An 18-year-old man was arrested Saturday night in connection to multiple shootings that happened east of Modesto, according to the Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office.

The Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office wrote in a Facebook post that James Ganjeh allegedly shot at passing motorists over the past few weeks near Albers Road between Dusty Lane and Milnes Road.

No one was injured in any of the shootings, according to a press release. Many of the people shot at could not give many details to law enforcement, but in the most recent shooting that happened on Saturday afternoon, someone was able to give more information to deputies.

According to the sheriff's office, detectives were serving a search warrant at Ganjeh's home near the 1700 block of Albers Road. Ganjeh was arrested and taken into custody where, according to the sheriff's office, he admitted his involvement in the shootings. Detectives also found a handgun that is believed to have been used in the shootings.

He was booked on multiple charges including shooting at an unoccupied motor vehicle and four counts of shooting at an inhabited vehicle among other charges.

He is being held at the Stanislaus County Public Safety Center.

NEWS RELEASE - April 17, 2022 Sheriff’s Office Makes Arrest in String of Random Shootings Along Albers Road Modesto,... Posted by Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office on Sunday, April 17, 2022

READ MORE ON ABC10:

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read 1/10

2/10

3/10

4/10

5/10

6/10

7/10

8/10

9/10

10/10 1 / 10