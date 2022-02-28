'Omicron is still spreading widely' | Stanislaus County urges residents to keep masking

As California plans to lift masking requirements in school on March 11, county officials are pleading caution since omicron is hitting the area particularly hard.

STANISLAUS COUNTY, Calif. — Stanislaus County officials are recommending residents continue to wear face coverings in public place as we come off the heels of the winter omicron variant transmission surge.

On Jan. 30, the county saw 38 deaths tied to COVID-19, which is its highest single-day record since Jan. 31, 2021, when 47 people were reported dead from the virus.

"Universal masking is still required by the State mandate for all people on public transit, emergency shelters, healthcare settings, correctional facilities and detention centers, homeless shelters, long-term care settings," said a county health services spokesperson. "On March 11, the State's universal K-12 school masking requirement will move to a strong recommendation. Schools should assess their ventilation and the vulnerability of their students to severe COVID-19 and implement protective practices that provide the best learning environment."

As of Wednesday, Stanislaus County has confirmed a total 115,334 confirmed cases in the pandemic's history.