Stanislaus Consolidated Fire busy with two structure fires in Modesto, says barn fire will burn for days

A barn fire on State Route 132 is currently a blaze, but the fire department says it may take a few days for it to burn out.

MODESTO, Calif. — Two structure fires are currently burning in the Modesto area, with Stanislaus Consolidated Fire Protection District responding directly to the larger of the two.

A large structure fire on S. Carpenter Road and Waverly Drive in West Modesto is keeping the department busy on Wednesday morning. The department was requesting California Highway Patrol to help guide traffic away from the area as of 5 a.m. as Stanislaus Consolidated Fire had a hose across the roadway.

A separate barn fire caused some concerned calls on Wednesday morning as well. Stanislaus Consolidated Fire advised that the barn fire located on State Route 132 and North Gates Road will be burning for a few days.

There are no other details available on either fire at this time.

