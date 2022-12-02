1 dead after solo vehicle accident along Highway 26 in Mokelumne Hill

According to CHP- San Andreas, the driver overturned and crashed into a tree.

MOKELUMNE HILL, Calif. — California Highway Patrol said one person is dead after a solo vehicle crash along Highway 26.

At around 3:11 p.m. CHP-San Andreas received a call of a single-vehicle accident on Highway 26, about one mile west of Mokelumne Hill.

According to CHP, the driver overturned and crashed into a tree. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

CHP says there is currently one-way traffic control on Highway 26.

