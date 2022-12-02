1 dead after solo vehicle accident along Highway 26 in Mokelumne Hill

MOKELUMNE HILL, Calif. — California Highway Patrol said one person is dead after a solo vehicle crash along Highway 26.
At around 3:11 p.m. CHP-San Andreas received a call of a single-vehicle accident on Highway 26, about one mile west of Mokelumne Hill.
According to CHP, the driver overturned and crashed into a tree. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.
CHP says there is currently one-way traffic control on Highway 26.
ABC10: Watch, Download, Read
1 / 10
Watch more from ABC10: Sacramento police shoot, kill 'aggressive dog' during ghost gun sweep