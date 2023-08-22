'It's about the community': More than 300 students get free school supplies and haircuts in Sacramento

The MIXED Foundation held its 2nd annual back-to-school event in South Sacramento, which offered services to prep students for success

SACRAMENTO, California — The Mixed Institute of Cosmetology and Barber beauty school was full of energy as hundreds of students gathered to get ready for back-to-school season.

The MIXED Foundation held its 2nd annual back-to-school event, which included free haircuts and backpacks with school supplies, reflective of the nonprofit's mission to "aid those who need it most."

"We want to make sure the students are prepared to go back to school and equipped with everything they need to be successful," said Keinya Beasley, the executive director of The MIXED Foundation.

More than 300 students benefited from the event, including Sharniece Ward's daughter Serenity, who got a haircut and her own school supplies. She'll be headed back to Cesar E Chavez Elementary School at the end of the month and is most excited for math class.

Ward says the event not only helps students but their families, too.

"There's a lot of parents that are really struggling and can't afford a lot of things, so this is why we have these events to help others that are in need," said Ward.

According to the National Retail Federation, back-to-school shopping costs have gone up in recent years and families plan to spend about $900 on school supplies this year.

Beyond the back-to-school event, Ward has benefited from The MIXED Foundation in other ways. She recently graduated from Highlands Community Charter School's cosmetology program through MIXED. Above all, she's been able to find community.

"It's just about the communication. (It's) family oriented, non-judgmental, you can talk to anybody about anything," said Ward.

The nonprofit continues to fundraise for advanced education and financial literacy to support underserved communities and the economy.

"What we notice is that they don't have a voice and if no one has a voice, they're not able to speak up and say, 'This is what we need and this is how you can serve us.' We're going out to the community, we're getting what they need, we're serving them and making sure they're heard both here and to the higher ups," said Beasley.

