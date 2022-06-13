Motorcyclist dead after crash on Hood Franklin Road near Elk Grove

According to CHP, the motorcyclist crossed into the eastbound lanes of Hood Franklin Road to pass the driver of a Kia Sorento but crashed into the Kia's left side.

ELK GROVE, Calif. — A motorcyclist was killed in a crash along Hood Franklin Road near Elk Grove on Sunday.

According to California Highway Patrol, they received a call regarding a crash on Hood Franklin Road, just west of I-5 on June 12 around 12:48 p.m.

CHP says the driver of a Kia Sorento was traveling westbound on Hood Franklin Road and began making a U-turn in hopes of entering southbound I-5.

A motorcyclist on a Harley Davidson was traveling westbound behind the Kia on Hood Franklin Road. The motorcyclist crossed into the eastbound lanes to pass the Kia, but crashed into the vehicle's left side.

On June 13, investigators were notified that the motorcyclist was pronounced dead at Kaiser South Hospital. CHP says the driver of the Kia did not suffer any injuries as a result of the crash.

