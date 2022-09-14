Nearly 300 fish die around North Natomas Regional Park

Staff have tested the water at the retention basin and have determined that very low levels of dissolved oxygen were present.

The fish, a majority of which were carp as well as other species, died in a storm water retention basin at North Natomas Regional Park, also known as Basin 1.

Crews cleaned up and removed the fish from the basin Monday night and all-day Tuesday.

"Staff have tested the water at the retention basin and have determined that very low levels of dissolved oxygen were present" said Carlos Eliason, spokesperson Sacramento's Department of Utilities.

Staff also sent samples of the water to be tested for harmful algae blooms and hope to receive results by Friday.

Now, the water supply of the retention basin is isolated from other waterways to avoid the spread of bacteria.

Now that crews have cleaned up the fish themselves, the only thing still lingering throughout the neighborhood is the faint smell.

The City of Sacramento's Department of Utilities is asking people to call 3-1-1 if they see any issues with water quality or dead animals near storm water detention basins or park ponds.