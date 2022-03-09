'The pain reaches to my soul': Family of man found dead in American River looking for answers

The family of Syni Washington, 29, are hoping to hear from people he was with in his last days.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Family members are looking for answers about a 29-year-old Oak Park man’s death after his body was found in the American River Wednesday.

The man's mother, Reshema Washington, says she last heard from her son Syni Washington on Aug. 26, days after he celebrated his 29th birthday.

His family was notified by the Sacramento County Coroner's Office on Sept. 1 that he had died and his body was found along the river.

Fisherman found him just west of the Highway 160 bridge, according to Sacramento County Regional Parks officials. He was shirtless with a wallet and no cell phone.

Family members say it’s unclear why he was in the area. The fuel station attendant was described by his mother as a bright, hard-working single father of two young girls.

"He loved his family. He loved his daughters. He was… he was my angel," said Washington. “The pain reaches to my soul."

Family members are asking anyone with information on his whereabouts after Aug. 26 to come forward. They say they’d like to speak with the fishermen who found his body, and anyone else who may have been with him during those final days.

“We do need closure as to what might have happened to my son,” said Washington.

The Sacramento Police Department is investigating his death. Officials did not have any updates on the case Saturday.

