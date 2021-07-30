Natomas Unified School District to host health fair, offering vaccinations and screenings

The event is offering up vaccinations, health screenings and groceries.

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — As COVID-19 cases rise just as students are about to return to classrooms, the Natomas Unified School District says it’s working to make sure it’s providing resources to keep students healthy, both physically and mentally.

The district has hosted vaccine clinics since February, helping to administer over 30,000 vaccinations. However, from 8 a.m. - 3 p.m. Saturday, July 31, the district will host a health fair at Natomas High School, 3301 Fong Ranch Road, that not only includes COVID-19 vaccinations, but also immunizations, health screenings and a free bag of groceries.

The district says the event is geared toward students, but everyone is welcome.

“You don't have to be a member of the Natomas Unified School District,” Deidra Powell, a district spokesperson, said. “If your child needs to get their physicals or their vaccination or an immunization or a screening, please come. And if you're an adult and you want the vaccination, we welcome you too. We won't be turning anyone away.”

The event leads up to the start of the new school year on Thursday, Aug. 12, a day the Natomas Unified School District says they’ve been working hard to plan for throughout the summer months.

“We’re excited to have our kids back on campus, we're excited to just get going and welcome them,” Powell said.

Walk-ins are available, but the district recommends scheduling and appointment ahead of time. Click here to book an appointment.

