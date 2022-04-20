Man who shot, killed Natomas librarian Amber Clark found guilty on all charges

Ronald Seay shot and killed Clark in the parking lot of the North Natomas Library on Dec. 11, 2018. On Wednesday, he was found guilty on all three charges.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The man who shot and killed a Natomas librarian has been found guilty.

Ronald Seay shot and killed Amber Clark in the parking lot of the North Natomas Library. The attack happened on Dec. 11, 2018. Clark was the branch supervisor of the North Natomas Library.

Seay was charged with the following: first degree murder, use of a firearm in commitment of a murder and lying in wait. His conviction of felony murder with a special circumstance makes him eligible for life in prison without parole or the death penalty. He was accused of lying in wait as a special circumstance, which is when a person is suspected of hiding or waiting for a person with the intent to do harm.

In a Facebook post, Vice Mayor and Councilwoman Angelique Ashby said a jury deliberated for just over two hours before delivering the guilty verdict.

"Nothing will bring Amber back to us, but for her family, friends, coworkers and the community that treasured her and all that she gave to our youth, to literacy, to disability advocacy and gender equity… these verdicts are about accountability," Ashby wrote on Facebook. "They represent an important chapter in this wretched journey."

