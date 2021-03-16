Nevada County rescue team finds 4 missing people after 'needle-in-a-haystack search'

The four people left a GPX file of their route with a family member, a decision that "most certainly saved four lives today."

NEVADA COUNTY, Calif. — The Nevada County Sheriff's Search and Rescue team pulled off what they called a "needle-in-a-haystack search" after four people went missing during a storm.

The search and rescue team got a request around midnight after four people who left the town of Washington early Sunday morning were overdue.

Authorities say one of the search teams found the four people around 10 a.m., noting the four people had survived a storm that dropped about 18 to 24 inches of snow.

Officials say that the four people left a family member a GPX file with the route they were taking, which they called a decision that "most certainly saved four lives today."

The Nevada County Sheriff's Search & Rescue thanked the Placer County Sheriffs office, Tahoe Nordic, Sierra County Sheriff, Nevada Irrigation District, El Dorado County SAR, Butte County SAR, California Highway Patrol Air Ops, Mono County SAR, Washington Fire, SNMH Ambulance and Richie and Jane Schluter for their help in the search.