New Eye Center at UC Davis Health provides services to all

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A new state-of-the-art building just opened at UC Davis Health, and it seeks to be a one-stop shop for your eyes... literally!

The Ernest E. Tschannen Eye Institute opened Dec. 5 on the corner of E Stockton Boulevard and Y Street. The building is an addition to their Ambulatory Care Center and it offers many services to vision-impaired patients.

"This is basically a 78,000-square-foot building dedicated just to eyes," said Michele Lim, the Vice Chair and Medical Director of UC Davis Health's Eye Center. "We have the saying that we treat every eye problem from cornea to cortex. I think that's what people notice when they come here to get help is that everything is geared towards the eye patient."

The Eye Center stands four stories tall and covers 78,500 square feet. The building costs $90 million and has resources for patients of all ages; including 64 exam rooms, 24 imaging rooms, and a special suite dedicated to children.

“The Eye Center is staffed by a very talented group of physicians who provide every aspect of eye care from comprehensive ophthalmology and optometry to specialization in glaucoma, retinal disease, cornea, neuro-ophthalmology, oculoplastic surgery, and pediatric ophthalmology," said Mark Mannis, Professor and Chair of the Department of Ophthalmology and Director of the Eye Center.

Throughout the halls, you can find a lot of high-contrast colors and textures to help those with low vision and vibrant art, which includes paintings from former vision-repaired patients.

“We're the artists' key to making the building beautiful and to providing an atmosphere which provides comfort and hope to patients,” said Mannis.

The Ernest E. Tschannen Eye Institute is open to anyone who needs eye care. They treat patients in the Sacramento area and from all over the country.

According to UC Davis Health, they saw about 1,000 patients in the first week and they expect to see about 2,000 patients per week on average.

For more information about referrals and insurance plans, you can go to their website at www.Health.UCDavis.Edu/EyeCenter/.

