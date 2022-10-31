Teen killed in North Highlands was 10th grade student at Encina Preparatory High School

School officials identified the teenager as Sean Coleman.

NORTH HIGHLANDS, Calif. — The death of a 15-year-old boy in North Highlands has neighbors fearing for their safety as the Sacramento County Sherriff's Office searches for the shooter.

Meanwhile, his family is in mourning as they desperately wait to hear who took the teenager's life. He was identified by officials as Sean Coleman, a 10th grade student at Encina Preparatory High School.

Deputies said he was shot Friday night and died at the scene. Now, a picture of Coleman is the only thing that's left at the corner of Lenore Way and Shell Street.

The shooting happened steps away from the home of Eusebio Sanchez and his family.

"That bullet hit my car, so just imagine if that bullet would went over here at my house? It would of hit me or my kids. That's scary," Sanchez said.

The father of three said he and his wife called 911 when they saw the boy laying here in their yard. They're left traumatized not knowing who could have fired the shots.

"My wife and kids are having problems sleeping," Sanchez said.

While the family didn't know the teen, they said they're in shock after seeing someone so young lose their life in a matter of moments.

In a GoFundMe account, the family writes: "Our family is at a loss for words during this very difficult time and he will be extremely missed by everyone who knew him."

Aaron Cardoza, the president of Brother2brother, said their organization, which is known for mentoring, is developing a strategy to stop gun violence. Part of the strategy involves more gun awareness.

"Trying to get the kids to understand... gun awareness, what you can catch, the kind of crimes, and time you can catch. Having a gun and the lethalness of a gun," Cardoza said.

Cardoza, a former gang member, said they're working with city officials, police and community-based organizations.

"Today's world man, with this youth, it's not like a fight no more. You know when they say let's set up and go fight, they're bringing a gun, and that's the fight now. It's to shoot and kill. It's scary," he said.

Brother2Brother plans to roll out their plan at the beginning of the new year. However, it might be too late for Sanchez and his family who plan to move to another home. For now, they hope that law enforcement will quickly find the shooter.

"To get more patrol here - that's what I'm saying - to get more patrol here," Sanchez said. "We don't see much patrolling cops out here... to feel more safe."

The family has set up a "Remembering Sean Coleman" GoFundMe account that will go towards his funeral and memorials.

