NTSB preliminary report details leadup to Wilton area plane crash

WILTON, California — The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) released a preliminary report detailing an October plane crash in Wilton.

The crash left four people injured. Fire officials identified them as one boy in his teens, a pregnant woman and two men. A spokesperson for Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District at the time said the four people were expected to make a full recovery.

According to the NTSB report, the plane's departure was normal but it experienced issues after getting in the air. The pilot reported that the controls weren't responding to the inputs in the way he expected.

"The airplane continued to pitch up in a nose-high attitude and he was unable to push the control yoke forward which he [the pilot] described as feeling like he was 'stretching' cables with forward pressure," the report said.

The plane banked to the left as the pilot tried maneuvering toward an open area, according to the report. It ultimately went into some trees and burst into flames after coming to a stop.

The four people had to escape the burning plane by breaking a window since the back door since the backdoor was damaged in the crash.

