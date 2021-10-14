4 in critical condition after plane crashes in Wilton area of Sacramento County, firefighters say

Official say there were four patients pulled from the plane and that no bystanders were hurt.

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — Officials say four patients are in critical condition after a plane went down in the Wilton area of Sacramento County on Thursday.

Few details about the incident are known, but a spokesperson with Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District said the aircraft landed in the front yard of a home and sparked a small vegetation fire that has since been extinguished. The home itself was described as a private residence on a large parcel of land.

A fire district spokesperson said the four patients were extricated and were in critical condition with burns.

Citing bystanders in the area, Captain Parker Wilbourn, spokesperson for the fire district, said the plan was not in the air for very long before it crashed down.

He said three of the patients were taken to the hospital by ambulance and one by air resource. No bystanders were hurt.

