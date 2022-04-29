The off duty officer was in her personal vehicle when she pulled over and tried to pull tires out of the roadway.

OCEANSIDE, Calif. — An off-duty San Diego Police Department officer was treated for minor injuries after being struck by a vehicle while removing tires from Interstate 5 on Friday morning.

The incident was first reported at 6 a.m., according to the California Highway Patrol.

CHP Officer Hunter Gerber said a semi-truck, driven by a 47-year-old Granada Hills resident, was traveling southbound on Interstate 5 near state Route 76 when two of its tires dislodged and rolled into the southbound traffic lanes on Interstate 5.

The tires caused a traffic back-up and the unidentified SDPD officer, who was in her personal vehicle, pulled over and attempted to remove them from the road, Gerber said.

A 22-year-old man driving a BMW in the fourth southbound lane collided with the officer, Gerber said.

Law enforcement remained on scene until 8:30 a.m. Gerber said that alcohol or drugs are not suspected in the collision, which remains under investigation.

The officer had her personal dog in her car at the time of the accident and it was allowed to load into the ambulance and go to the hospital alongside the officer.

It was unclear if the BMW driver, a Rancho Santa Margarita resident, was cited or at what speed he was driving.

Anyone with information on the collision is encouraged to call the CHP Oceanside office at 760-643-3400.