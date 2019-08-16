BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. — To ease the building process for returning residents, Butte County is opening additional facilities for building permit services closer to impacted communities.
Services will be available for the unincorporated areas of Butte County, specifically those areas directly affected by the Camp Fire. Below is a list of the open centers and the hours associated with each.
Paradise Branch Library
- Opens: Monday, Aug. 19
- Days: Monday, Tuesday, Thursday
- Hours: 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., excluding holidays.
- Where: Paradise Branch Library, 5922 Clark Road
Butte County Development Services Office
- Days: Monday through Friday
- Hours: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday. 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Wednesdays. All holidays are excluded.
- Where: 7 County Center Dr, Oroville
“We are excited about this new rebuild initiative for Magalia and the Upper Ridge, and are hopeful that the Paradise Library will serve as a more convenient location for those affected by the Camp Fire,” Supervisor Doug Teeter said.
Building permit services for properties in the Town of Paradise are available at Town of Paradise Town Hall, located at 5555 Skyway.
RELATED:
- New school year begins in Paradise nearly a year after the Camp Fire tore through town
- 'It's just hard not to be part of their lives' | Former principal at Paradise High School reflects on leaving
WATCH ALSO: First day of school in Paradise
“It feels really good. It’s good to be back in our hometown. So, they’re going to be commuting from Oroville to Paradise because they didn’t want to go to any other school but this one,” said Brooklyn Haynes, whose family lost their home to the fire.