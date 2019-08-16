BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. — To ease the building process for returning residents, Butte County is opening additional facilities for building permit services closer to impacted communities.

Services will be available for the unincorporated areas of Butte County, specifically those areas directly affected by the Camp Fire. Below is a list of the open centers and the hours associated with each.

Paradise Branch Library

Opens: Monday, Aug. 19

Monday, Aug. 19 Days: Monday, Tuesday, Thursday

Monday, Tuesday, Thursday Hours: 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., excluding holidays.

9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., excluding holidays. Where: Paradise Branch Library, 5922 Clark Road

Butte County Development Services Office

Days: Monday through Friday

Monday through Friday Hours: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday. 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Wednesdays. All holidays are excluded.

8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday. 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Wednesdays. All holidays are excluded. Where: 7 County Center Dr, Oroville

“We are excited about this new rebuild initiative for Magalia and the Upper Ridge, and are hopeful that the Paradise Library will serve as a more convenient location for those affected by the Camp Fire,” Supervisor Doug Teeter said.

Building permit services for properties in the Town of Paradise are available at Town of Paradise Town Hall, located at 5555 Skyway.

