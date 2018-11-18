Butte County Fire Relief needs your help. The organization is looking for donations and volunteers to help with three Thanksgiving dinners.

The dinners will be held in Oroville and Loomis on two different days.

The dinners are intended for Camp Fire victims, however the organization says that all who are in need are invited.

Butte County Fire Relief needs several things for the events, including immediate items such as:

Turkeys

Cranberry sauce

Canned veggies

Stove Top type stuffing

Rolls

Ready-made pies

Gas cards

Items the organization needs but are not immediate include:

New smoke masks (N95, N100 or P100)

Water/Gatorade

Diapers

Towels

Toiletries

Cleaning supplies

Bedding

Blankets

Sheets

Mattresses

Backpacks

Duffle bags

Other than donations, the organization is looking for volunteers to help hand out boxes and serve food.

The events will be held at:

Camp Fire Turkeys

November 19 at 10 a.m.

El Medio Fire Department, 3515 Meyers St. Oroville.

Volunteers will start handing out turkey boxes to families that previously signed up with the Oroville Rescue Mission at 9 a.m. At 10 a.m. the boxes will be available at a first-come first-serve basis to all fire survivors until supplies are gone.

Community Thanksgiving Dinner

November 21 at 11 a.m.

El Medio Fire Department, 3515 Meyers St. Oroville.

Flower Farm Thanksgiving Dinner

November 21 at 3 p.m.

Flower Farm, 4150 Auburn Folsom Rd. Loomis

This meal will be fully catered, however they are looking to take in donations to take up to Oroville from Sacramento/Placer County. Seats are still available for this meal.

To learn more about the events, visit the Sonoma County Fire Relief website.

All donations must go through the the Oroville Rescue Mission. A local drop off location has not been determined. If you can offer one, contact Sonoma County Fire Relief.

According to Rachel Scisinger with the Sonoma County Fire Relief, almost 800 turkeys have been donated.

