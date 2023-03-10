'I'm really depressed about it': Patients voice health concerns ahead of possible Kaiser strike

Kaiser patients say they're getting turned away from appointments as hospital staff prepare for a three-day strike.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Thousands of Kaiser workers are expected to walk off the job in the coming hours, demanding better working conditions and pay. The threat is already impacting local patient care.

For the past month, 82-year-old Anita Leclercq hasn't been able to continue her side job as a personal chef because of her anemia. It's taken a toll on her health.

"Severe fatigue and compromised immune system and all kinds of stuff," she said.

She's been a loyal Kaiser patient for the last 10 years. She tried to make an appointment for an iron transfusion when hospital staff told her they weren't scheduling them.

"The support staff is going to go on strike and they are not scheduling any," she said.

SEIU United Health Care Workers West is threatening to strike for three days starting Oct. 4. The union says Kaiser refuses to give them adequate pay and resources as staffing shortages continue to be a problem.

"We cannot continue to see our patients suffering with the long waits because of our short staffing, the crisis that we have at Kaiser Permanente," said lead radiologic technologist, Debru Carthan.

It's leaving patients like Leclercq concerned about the future.

"I'm really depressed about it. I'm afraid because I know that my immune system is compromised," she said.

A Kaiser spokesperson says negotiations are ongoing and a strike is not inevitable or justified. The hospital will continue to work with the union and understands the frustrations and exhaustion employees are feeling.

Leclercq is trying to stay positive while both parties try and come to an agreement.

"Be fair and be reasonable. [That's] about all I can say," she said.

And when it comes to appointments, a Kaiser spokesperson said:

"We recognize how important any appointment is to a patient, and we are committed to minimizing any disruption a strike can cause. In consultation with our physicians, we may need to reschedule certain non-urgent appointments and procedures, as long as that is appropriate and safe for the patient. We will contact any patient affected by the strike in advance if necessary and work with them to reschedule their appointments – there is no need for patients to call or email their doctor’s office at this time."

