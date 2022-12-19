x
Pedestrian dies after being hit by pickup truck on Jackson Highway

CHP says a man was driving a white Toyota Tacoma eastbound when a pedestrian walked in front of his pickup truck.

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — The California Highway Patrol is investigating after a pedestrian was hit and killed by a driver Monday morning.

According to CHP, it happened around 5:30 a.m. on Jackson Highway in Sacramento County, east of Sunrise Boulevard.

The pedestrian died from their injuries and the driver had minor injuries.

CHP says speed, drugs or alcohol aren’t being considered as causes of the crash.

