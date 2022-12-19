Sheriff: Man killed in Foresthill, 69-year-old arrested

Just before midnight, deputies responded to a report of a homicide in the 5000 block of Polaris Way in Foresthill.

FORESTHILL, Calif. — The Placer County Sheriff's Office said Monday they are investigating a man's death in Foresthill as a homicide.

Late Sunday night deputies responded to a report of a homicide in the 5000 block of Polaris Way. They found a man died inside the home.

Cena Larimer, a 69-year-old who had reported the homicide, was arrested in connection to the shooting death of the man, according to the sheriff's office. The man who died has not been identified.

The Placer County Sheriff's Office said it will release more details as they become available.

