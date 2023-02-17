P!NK announces 'Trustfall Tour' stop in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Pop icon P!NK is coming back to Sacramento.
The three-time Grammy Award winner has announced a new run of concert dates in support of her ninth studio album "Trustfall."
The 14-city "Trustfall Tour" kicks off Oct. 12, making stops at arenas across North America, including a date at Madison Square Garden in New York.
P!NK's tour will make a Sacramento stop at Golden 1 Center on Thursday, Oct. 12, with special guests GROUPLOVE and KidCutUp.
Tickets for the "Trustfall Tour" will be available starting with Citi and Verizon presales beginning Tuesday, Feb. 21. The general onsale will start Friday, Feb. 24, at 10 a.m. at LiveNation.com.
The fall tour joins P!NK's previously announced "Summer Carnival Stadium Tour," with special guests Brandi Carlile and Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo.
"This might be the album I’m most proud of," P!NK said. "Get in your coziest pair of sweats, grab yourself an hour of self-care, and start on track one. Two ingredients needed: tissues and dance shoes."
THE TRUSTFALL TOUR
- Thu Oct 12 – Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center
- Sat Oct 14 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center
- Tue Oct 17 – Tacoma, WA – Tacoma Dome
- Fri Oct 20 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena
- Wed Oct 25 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena
- Fri Oct 27 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center
- Wed Nov 01 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre
- Sat Nov 04 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
- Tue Nov 07 – Indianapolis, IN – Gainbridge Fieldhouse
- Wed Nov 08 – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
- Sat Nov 11 – Louisville, KY – KFC Yum! Center
- Sun Nov 12 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center
- Tue Nov 14 – Miami, FL – Miami-Dade Arena
- Sat Nov 18 – Orlando, FL – Amway Center