Placer County to pay $10 million after shooting, paralyzing man

SAN FRANCISCO — Placer County has agreed to pay nearly $10 million to settle a lawsuit by a Silicon Valley software engineer who was going through a mental health crisis when a deputy shot him, paralyzing him from the waist down.

Samuel Kolb said Tuesday Placer County agreed to pay him and his family $9.9 million to settle a lawsuit they filed after a deputy shot him on Jan. 14, 2018.

Kolb, of San Mateo, was on a ski trip in Lake Tahoe when he had a temporal lobe epilepsy episode that left him disoriented.

Placer County officials declined to comment.

