Placer Food Bank continues free farmers markets, sees an increase in demand

PLACER COUNTY, Calif. — As the pandemic continues, the Placer Food Bank says it is serving more people and families than usual.

The food bank largely distributes food to other food banks and organizations throughout Placer, El Dorado and Nevada Counties. Another part of the food bank’s services include a free farmers market held in different cities monthly throughout those counties.

It works as a drive-thru distributions site, people stop, get their food and drive off.

Overall, this year the food bank says they have gone from serving 90,000 to 94,000 people a month.

Staff says that’s 6.8 million pounds of food a month and 8 million meals.

“We are not short on food, we want to get food out into the communities,” said volunteer coordinator Eric Carlson, “Please if you need resources, if you want to volunteer, come get involved.”

