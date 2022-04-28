x
High school teacher in Auburn placed on administrative after anonymous tip

Additional details about the concern that sparked the investigation were not released.

AUBURN, Calif. — A high school teacher was placed on administrative leave in Auburn following an anonymous tip.

The tip was received by Placer High School regarding one of their teachers, and it sparked an investigation into the concern, according to the Placer Union High School District.

The district placed the teacher on administrative leave.

"During this time, Placer High School will support and accommodate the students affected by the staff member’s absence. PHS and the District take every concern, complaint or allegation seriously and will take all measures necessary to ensure that our students are educated in a safe and nurturing environment," the Placer Union High School told ABC10 in a statement.

No additional information regarding the concern is available at this time.

The district is encouraging students who might have experienced conduct that violates district policies to connect with site administration.

