Popular South Lake Tahoe Raley's closing this summer

The exact closing date for the location at 4000 Lake Tahoe Boulevard hasn't been released yet.

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The lease for a popular Raley’s store in South Lake Tahoe is expiring June 30, according to a spokesperson.

Raley's says it negotiated in good faith with the landlord offering a number of solutions to continue to invest in the store, but they could not reach a resolution.

“We are currently working on a transition plan, with a primary focus on taking care of our team members,” said the spokesperson. “We did notify our team members last week of the pending closure.”

The Raley’s located on Emerald Bay Road is still open for business.

“It has been our honor to serve the community of South Lake Tahoe and its visitors at our store on Lake Tahoe Boulevard,” said the spokesperson.

