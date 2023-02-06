Yelp: Modesto, Elk Grove, South Lake Tahoe restaurants among 'most romantic' in California

The three restaurants were ranked based on reviews mentioned phrases like "romantic," "date night" and "valentine."

MODESTO, Calif. — If you're looking for place to set a romantic mood, Yelp says three restaurants in Northern California might be among your best bets.

Yelp recently ranked the 20 most romantic places to eat in California. To narrow down the choice, Yelp ousted national chains and concentrated on review mentioned words like "romantic," "date night" and "valentine."

Restaurants from Modesto, Elk Grove and South Lake Tahoe joined Yelp's special list for a romantic night out.

Boulevard Bistro

The highest ranked eatery in Northern California was Elk Grove's Boulevard Bistro at No. 7. The restaurant was opened on Valentine's Day 2006 along Elk Grove Boulevard in the city's historic district. The restaurant is known for it's Regional American Cuisine and wine selections.

The Lake House

South Lake Tahoe's The Lake House came in at No. 11.Self-described on its website as a mountain modern, fine dining restaurant, it has a wide selection of delicious meals - from King Crab Legs and Ribeye to Hamachi Ceviche and Risotto - to elevate any Valentine's Day date.

Redwood Cafe

Being a Central Valley gem, it might be no surprise to some that Modesto's Redwood Café made its way onto the list of most romantic restaurants in California. It's been offering delicious food and exquisite dining since 2012. Whether its a steak dinner or "Nona Campana's" bucatini and meatballs, the restaurant is a winner for any romantic night out.

