Rancho Cordova police searching for missing 15-year-old boy

RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. — The Rancho Cordova Police Department is searching for a missing 15-year-old boy was last seen leaving his home on May 18, police said.

Michael Ramirez,15, was reported missing last month from his house on Tiffany West Way in Rancho Cordova. He was last seen wearing a black leather jacket with a stripe and jeans.

He's described as a six-foot-one and weighs about 150 lbs.

If you've seen Michael Ramirez, or know of his whereabouts, call the Rancho Cordova Police Department at 916-874-5115.

