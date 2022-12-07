Red Hawk Casino to open amusement center and hotel by late 2022

The amusement center will feature go-kart racing, a state-of-the-art interactive bowling alley, virtual reality gaming rooms, an arcade, and golf simulation bays.

EL DORADO COUNTY, Calif. — Red Hawk Casino has announced plans to add an amusement center and hotel to the existing gambling facility by the end of the year.

Red Hawk Casino's plans to add a hotel and amusement center are the first major expansions of the casino since it first opened in 2008.

"The nearly 120,000 square foot hotel will feature five stories, with 150 deluxe guest rooms, including 25 suites," the casino wrote in a statement. "Guests will also enjoy a stunning outdoor terrace with a pool and fitness center."

In addition to their plans of adding a hotel, Red Hawk Casino plans on adding an 85,000-square-foot amusement center to the casino grounds.

The amusement center will feature go-kart racing, a state-of-the-art interactive bowling alley, virtual reality gaming rooms, an arcade, and golf simulation bays. It will also feature an all-new sports bar for those 21 or older.

“We are beyond excited to offer our casino guests and visitors to El Dorado County a new, first-class resort experience, along with thrilling entertainment and activities,” said Bryan DeLugo, the President and CEO of Red Hawk Casino.

