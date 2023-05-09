River Delta Unified School District investigating social media post of students doing Nazi salute

The district says a thorough investigation started Tuesday morning

CLARKSBURG, Calif. — The River Delta Unified School District is investigating after a photo depicting several high school students holding up a Nazi salute is circulating on social media.

ABC10 reached out to the district for comment after receiving the photo.

The district sent the following statement:

“Thank you for reaching out to gather more information about this serious and critically urgent situation. We were made aware of this unacceptable and inexcusable student behavior just yesterday evening. Shortly after learning about it, our administrative team began preparing for a thorough investigation which began first thing this morning. Because the situation is under careful investigation, we are not able to provide any additional information at this time.

We absolutely will not tolerate such horrific behaviors and actions and appropriate disciplinary actions will be assigned immediately as these behaviors are in direct opposition to the values, beliefs, and goals of our schools and the district as a whole. We wholeheartedly will only accept actions and behaviors that respect, protect and celebrate the wonderful diversity of our student population and the community and world at large.”

