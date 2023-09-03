Sacramento, Placer counties ranked among Top 10 best places to raise a family

Placer County came out ahead of Sacramento, ranking at No. 7.

PLACER COUNTY, Calif. — Both Sacramento and Placer counties ranked among the best places to raise a family in California, according to new data.

The data Niche was compiled by Stacker. Niche ranks counties based on factors that include cost of living, schools, health care, recreation and weather.

While Santa Clara County took the top spot on the list, a handful of Northern California counties made appearances. Yuba, Nevada, Butte, Stanislaus, Sutter and San Joaquin counties ranked between 30 and 20. Meanwhile, Solano, Yolo and El Dorado counties fell into the middle of the pack, between 19 and 10.

However, it was only Sacramento and Placer counties that cracked the top 10.

Sacramento ranked at No. 8. It had a median home value of $398,300 and median rent of $1,434. The median household income was $76,422. Top public schools included Folsom High School, West Campus and Vista Del Lago High School.

Los Cerros, Broadstone and Empire Ranch, all neighborhoods in Folsom, were touted as top places to live.

As good as Sacramento County ranked, Placer County had it beat at No. 7. Median home value was $539,400 and median rent was $1,734. The median household income was $99,734. Top public schools included Granite Bay High School, Western Sierra Collegiate Academy and Rocklin High School.

Olympus Pointe, Johnson Ranch and Highland Reserve, all neighborhoods in Roseville, were touted as the best places to live.

